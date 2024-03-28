Physical 100 fans complain that women “don’t stand a chance”

The female contestants of Physical 100 Season 2 have fans in anger over the series not giving them a fair chance of winning against the male contests purely based on strength.

While fans are clinging to every quest in Season 2, they also can’t help but feel the new season has let down its female contestants. The first season’s challenges gave a more equal opportunity for the women to succeed.

It’s becoming clear that while Season 2 upped the physically challenging quests, they put the women at a disadvantage from the get-go. This led to more than half being eliminated and unable to showcase their real physiques.

Article continues after ad

On Reddit, a fan detailed how a clear example was the maze quest. It came down to strength and cardio with how many heavy bags the contestants could carry. But the real disadvantage was the rules allowing contestants to wrestle each other to stop their advances or steal bags.

Article continues after ad

“Come on now. You saw how easily the women would get out wrestled and got the bags stolen off them; they simply stood no chance. At least with the bridge quest from last season, balance, agility and speed were huge contributors, arguably more than strength. We saw teams with 2 or more women win, while with the maze quest only one team with 2 women won, and that was only because they also faced a team with 2 women and then won due to tactics,” said the fan.

Article continues after ad

The fan went on to explain the women didn’t stand a chance in Quest 2.5. Being able to secure a pole was solely based on brute strength, and led to all the women being eliminated.

“And then the elimination quest straight after where you need to hold onto a pillar – are you f*cking joking me? You saw how 2 women on one man couldn’t even get his arm off the pillar, they stood no chance, all the women got eliminated immediately,” said the fan.

Article continues after ad

In Season 1, the redemption challenge allowed for one woman to return to the competition. All the contestants had to hoist and hold a plaster bust equal to their body weight. Only Shim Eu-ddeum won her way back to the series. Many agree the physical fairness of the quests this season is unbalanced.

Article continues after ad

“The quests have been uneven, gender aside. I would like a more focused approach to finding the ‘best physique,’ with each challenge testing a different category, like speed, balance, strength, endurance, etc.” one fan detailed.

Let’s see who is crowned the winner as Physical 100 Season 2 airs new episodes every week. If looking for more about the series:

All Season 1 winners and eliminations | Is it scripted? | Season 1 full list of contestants | What time does Season 2 air | Who is the narrator| Season 2 contestants and cast | Who is Justin Harvey | Prize money explained