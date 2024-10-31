Squid Game creator reveals ‘biggest change’ for Season 2

Ahead of Squid Game Season 2, creator of the hit Netflix series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has opened up about the “biggest difference” between the first and second chapters.

Even those who hate the holidays will have something to celebrate this year, as Squid Game’s anticipated second season is landing on December 26, 2024, with six new episodes to binge-watch in one sitting.

It’s been more than three years since the TV show debuted, and the wait has felt long, especially after that cliffhanger ending, which saw Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), turn back with vengeance on his mind.

At the 2024 Lucca Comics & Games convention today (October 31), Squid Game creator Dong-hyuk was asked about the biggest change between the two chapters – and his answer indicates it will relate to Gi-hun’s motivations.

Netflix

He described how Season 1 is “about the story of Seong Gi-hun, or Player 456, entering Squid Game for the first time, and about how he survives and leaves the game as a winner.”

With this in mind, Dong-hyuk said Squid Game Season 2 “is going to be that Gi-hun, based with his memories of the first game and the experiences, is going through a new realization and an awakening, and returning to the game once again in order to stop this unjust game.”

So while it will tie back to vengeance for all the lives that were lost in the name of cold, hard cash, it will also see Gi-hun attempting to bring an end to the corruption once and for all.

But in order to do so, he has to return to the Squid Game location, meaning there’s going to be another set of games to endure.

“In Season 2, you will see the character Gi-hun return to the island where the games are played,” Dong-hyuk continued.

“And so because he’s returning, you will get to see some of the more familiar places that you’ve already seen in Season 1, for example, the dormitory set or the stairway with those very vivid colors, and also the space where these games are played.

“However, unlike before, there are definitely a lot of new elements that we’ve added. So when you watch Season 2, it’s going to feel familiar yet very refreshing.

“And the games that you see in Season 2 as well, some might be ones that you’ve already met, but most are going to be new games where the scale has gotten greater, it’s going to be more intriguing, and also played against a more beautiful backdrop.

“So I hope all of you will look forward to watching that.”

While you wait for Squid Game Season 2, check out all the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.