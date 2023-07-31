Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens dies aged 70

Paul Reubens, aka child entertainer Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70 years old.

If you grew up in the 1980s or loved any kind of retro show or figure as a child, then you were probably familiar with the comedian/child entertainer known as Pee-wee Herman.

Pee-wee, known as an overgrown child in a tight gray suit with an unforgettable laugh, brought joy to millions of kids and adults as he starred in various shows and movies.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the man behind Pee-wee, Paul Reuben, tragically died at the age of 70.

Fans react to Pee-wee Herman’s death

The beloved comedian and actor tragically died to a previously unknown battle with cancer on July 30, 2023. According to Variety, the star had been fighting a private battle with cancer for the last few years.

Reubens, who had been a household name for more than four decades, wrote a sweet and heartbreaking note to his fans before his death that read: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: peeweeherman

Reubens’ estate also released a statement on the actor’s death stating: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Article continues after ad

Reubens will be remembered for his sweet, gentle nature, his ability to bring a smile to anyone who was lucky enough to be around his energy, and his infectious laughter that helped shaped generations of comedians.

You can check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | The Night Agent Season 2