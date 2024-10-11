Doraemon voice actress dies at the age of 90

Nobuyo Ōyama, the voice behind the popular children’s character Doraemon, has died at the age of 90.

Doraemon is globally popular as one of the most beloved children’s anime, and Ōyama has been the voice behind this iconic character for more than a quarter century, from 1979 to 2005.

The story is about a blue and white robot cat that arrives from the 22nd century to help Nobita in difficult situations using his futuristic gadgets.

The voice star died of natural causes on September 29, 2024. However, her death was made public only on October 11, 2024.

Before Doraemon, she also voiced one of three piglets in a popular children’s puppet program in the early 1960s, as well as adolescent lad Katsuo in the family anime series Sazaesan.

While she has also displayed her talents in Hustle Punch and Andersen Monogatari, Ōyama is best known for her role in Doraemon.

Fans are sending their love and respect to the renowned voice actress, with one writing, “Her iconic voice and portrayal of the lovable blue robot will be remembered fondly by generations to come. She will be greatly missed.”

“Nobuyo Ōyama brought so much joy to fans around the world with her iconic voice work as Doraemon. Her legacy will always be cherished, and she will be deeply missed,” shared another.

A third added, “It’s sad to hear about Nobuyo Ōyama’s passing. She brought Doraemon to life for so many fans and left a lasting legacy in the world of animation.”

