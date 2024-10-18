TikToker LifeandScars reportedly dies age 37 from accidental overdose 

Content creator LifeandScars reportedly died due to an accidental overdose. Known for his quick-witted commentary and divisive views, his fans have made it known that his presence will be missed.

TikToker LifeandScars, who last posted to social media earlier this October, reportedly died at the age of 37.

On Friday, October 17, friends of the TikToker stated that LifeandScars died from an accidental overdose. According to an announcement on his Discord server, an update detailing his death will soon be posted.

“Listen, I also can’t believe that this happened. All I know is that he passed away from an overdose. An update will be posted if I get one,” the comment read.

One friend further confirmed the TikToker’s death via Snapchat, writing, “Yeah, Jerron passed away from an accidental overdose.”

Another friend of his also shared a picture of them with the caption, “I cannot believe this sh*t. I hope you resting in peace frfr.”

Instagram: ashleyione1473 A friend of the TikToker posted a tribute to her Instagram story.

LifeandScars, from Fargo, North Dakota, initially created content on TikTok in 2022, but was banned in 2023 due to his provocative videos.

He then moved his social network to Instagram and X/Twitter. His posts include controversial opinions about relationships and everyday scenarios. YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, even became a fan and hit him with a follow on Instagram.

His posts often sparked comments from viewers who thought his opinions were “too real.” He was also applauded for ‘spitting facts.’

After hearing of his death, fans of LifeandScars flocked to TikTok to share how shocked they were. “Live by the game, die by the game,” wrote one as they referred to the TikToker’s notable catchphrase, “Game is game.”

“That’s messed up,” said another. “Unbelievable information,” added a third.

With details about LifeandScars’ death caused by an accidental overdose being limited, fans of his are still seeking answers.