K-drama star Song Jae-rim dies aged 39

Model and K-drama star Song Jae-rim has died at age 39, as has been confirmed by Seongdong Police in Seoul, South Korea.

Officials told Yonhap News Agency the Moon Embracing the Sun star was found dead in his Seongdong Ward home at approximately 12.30pm on Tuesday, November 12, by a friend.

The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but officers said they found a two-page letter at the scene. “At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play,” they said in a statement.

Article continues after ad

Jae-rim’s family told the outlet that a small funeral involving only family members will be held later this week.

MBC TV

After forging a career for himself as a model, Jae-rim got into the acting world in 2009, one of his notable roles being in the 2012 period drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. His popularity skyrocketed when he joined the reality TV show We Got Married in 2014.

Article continues after ad

He also appeared in the 2013 K-drama Two Weeks, and more recently in the romance show My Military Valentine. But beyond his acting credits, Jae-rim was beloved by fans for his warmth and authenticity.

Article continues after ad

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of his passing, with one writing on X/Twitter, “I’m so heartbroken to share that one of my favorite people, actor Song Jae-rim, passed away this afternoon.

“I was a fan of him even before I knew Sohee and I cherished him as a big brother and a genuinely amazing person. Anyone who knew him would definitely say he had such a kind heart and a great attitude. He always treated his fans with kindness and a warm smile.”

Article continues after ad

She went on to say, “I know my sadness can’t compare to what his parents, little sister, and all his friends and fans must be feeling right now. It’s sad to know there’s nothing we can do to ease their pain.

Article continues after ad

“I hope those who knew Jae-rim can remember and honor him for the wonderful person he was. Jae-rim brother, you will be deeply missed.”

“Another horrible incident has happened, and another young artist has died too early,” said another. “Song Jae-rim, a late South Korean actor, was ‘Aquarius/Feb Born’ and famous for his roles in popular dramas such as Two Weeks and The Moon Embracing the Sun. Rest in peace.”

Article continues after ad

A third added, “Today, we say goodbye to a star whose light will never truly fade. Song Jae-rim, you left a mark in our hearts with your talent, warmth, and laughter. May you rest in peace, and may your legacy continue to inspire. You are deeply missed but never forgotten.”