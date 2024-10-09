Holocaust survivor and TikTok star Lily Ebert dies at 100 years old

After surviving the Holocaust in Auschwitz-Birkenau at just 20 years old, TikTok star Lily Ebert has died at 100 years of age.

The death of Holocaust survivor and TikTok star, Lily Ebert, was confirmed by her great-grandson Dov Forman on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Ebert spent her last moments surrounded by her loving family. Though she died at 100 years old, Ebert lived many lifetimes, having survived the Holocaust at just 20.

In a post from Forman, who assisted Ebert in her call to educate her 2M TikTok followers about the Holocaust, he said that his great-grandmother died “peacefully.”

“We are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved matriarch, Lily Ebert, Mummy, Safta, who died at home surrounded by her loving family,” Forman wrote.

As Forman continued, he detailed Ebert’s harrowing story and all that she witnessed, yet survived. “On 9 July 1944, Safta and her family arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Her mother, younger sister, and brother were murdered in the gas chambers.”

“In the face of unimaginable loss, Safta made a promise to herself: if she survived that hell on earth, she would tell her story – not with anger, but with strength, dignity, and the determination to honor those who did not. Never has a promise been so profoundly fulfilled as hers.”

Forman went on to praise Ebert for being the “queen” of their large family, adding that her legacy will continue through her ten grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

“A light that shone so brightly has gone dark. She was our hero, and her absence leaves an unimaginable void in our lives,” he concluded.

After Ebert was liberated by Allied Forces in 1945, she moved to Switzerland to begin educating others about the Holocaust. However, she felt unwanted, telling The Times of Israel that “the world did not want to know” about the horrors she’d experienced.

Eventually, Ebert moved to London in 1967, where she remained until her death.

As her family, friends, and fans mourn her death, social media users have flocked to the internet to share their grief.

“What a wonderful, wonderful woman. Please continue her legacy and keep fighting to stop the hate,” wrote one on X/Twitter.

“What an extraordinary ambassador of hope and love she was. Wishing all the family a long life,” wrote another.

The Royal Family also shared their condolences, saying that “her extraordinary resilience and courage [are] an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”