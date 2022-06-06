Nintendo fans discover big clue about more Mario movies

Nintendo’s filings on the upcoming Mario movie with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures is giving fans hope that more films could be on the way.

After years of healing from Mario’s past film entries, Nintendo are ready to move forward with a new project starring everyone’s favorite plummer. The cast for the film is massive, with Chris Pratt set to voice Mario, alongside Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Jack Black (Bowser) and more.

Though the movie is still a ways away, fans are finding hints of Nintendo’s intention to stay in the film industry that could produce more projects around Mario or its other iconic properties in the future.

Over on Twitter, user ‘MichaelO2k’ found copyright listings for the upcoming Mario movie that shows which companies are currently tied to the project.

The list showed the usual suspects for Universal pictures like ‘Universal City Studios, LLC’ and ‘Illumination Entertainment’ as names for the ‘Untitled Super Mario Bros. Project.’

But other listings appear that are not typically seen in the wild like ‘Nintendo Studios, LLC’ and ‘M Brothers Productions, LLC.’

The video game publisher has ample properties that could draw big audiences, and the companies are encouraging to see since it could mean that Nintendo plan to adapt more franchises.

In a 2021 Fast Company interview, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa noted how the studio is keen on a broader move into animation.

“Animation, in general, is something that we are looking into, and not just this franchise,” Furukawa said in regards to the upcoming Mario movie.

Other characters tied to upcoming films are reportedly getting their own project, like Seth Rogan’s Donkey Kong, according to Giant Freakin Robot.

Though Nintendo has yet to formally confirm upcoming Mario projects, it looks as if the publisher could be prepping for a lengthy stay in the movie business after Mario debuts.