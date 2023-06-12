Chris Pratt says Super Mario Bros Movie 2 news is coming “soon”

Let’s a-go: according to Chris Pratt, fans can look forward to news on The Super Mario Bros Movie 2 very “soon.”

We’re entering summer blockbuster season, but 2023 has already been an incredible year for the health of the box office: John Wick 4 became the biggest entry in the franchise, Fast X has made more than $650 million worldwide, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 renewed confidence in Marvel after Ant-Man 3’s dead-on-arrival release.

However, the highest-grossing movie of the year is far above the rest: The Super Mario Bros Movie, the all-star collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, is more than $500 million ahead of its competition, and it could hold its spot on the throne with so many movies elbowing each other for space at multiplexes.

It’s almost like making a movie based on the most famous video game character of all time, with huge names, produced by the same studio that did Despicable Me, was always going to make money. Of course, people want a sequel – and we’ll get more information soon.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt was asked if and when he’d return as Star-Lord in the MCU (especially as the film’s credits promise the character’s return). “I don’t think I’d want to do it just because people would see it. I think if the story is not right, then it’s best left alone,” he said.

However, he doesn’t feel the same way about Mario: he’s ready to sport those dungarees again, but we haven’t heard much about a sequel due to the writers strike. That said, Pratt said news is coming “soon.”

“We’re in the midst of this writers’ strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons,” he explained.

“I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it’ll be time to start talking about what’s next for that.

“We’re so grateful for the support, though. [It’s] really shocking to me how successful that movie’s been. I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it’s truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario… it’s a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, god, I can’t believe I’m part of it.”

The Super Mario Bros Movie is available to buy or rent digitally now. You check out our other coverage below:

