Spider-Man defeats The Batman at MTV Movie Awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home dominated the MTV awards last night, but it didn’t manage to win everything.

The popular awards show, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, returned this year, and superhero media dominated the categories.

Since Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth biggest film of all time at the box office, it was only natural that it was going to do well at the awards.

But there was some competition in the form of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and some results during the event managed to come as quite a surprise.

What happened at the MTV Awards?

The MTV awards was hosted live on MTV by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayisha Adams.

There was a number of categories, and many well-loved celebrities managed to get their moment to shine.

Jack Black won the Comedic Genius Award, and Jennifer Lopez took home the Generation Award along with the award for Best Song for On My Way (Marry Me).

Ryan Reynolds was awarded Best Comedic Performance in Free Guy, Jenny Ortega’s Scream stint led her to take home Most Frightened Performance, and Sophia Di Martino won the award for Breakthrough Performance for Loki’s Sylvie.

What did Spider-Man: No Way Home win at the MTV Awards?

No Way Home managed to beat out The Batman along with other competitors to win the main award of the night: Best Movie. Tom Holland also beat Robert Pattinson in winning Best Performance in a Movie.

The film’s other star, Zendaya, also did well, although this was for the HBO show Euphoria, which won Best Show and Best Performance in a Show for the young actor.

tom and zendaya on spider-man no way home winning best movie at the #mtvawards pic.twitter.com/7L1CRvvnqb — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) June 6, 2022

But both aforementioned superhero films lost out in other categories. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was voted Best Hero, Daniel Radcliffe won Best Villain over Colin Farrell and Willem Dafoe, and Jackass’ Poopies and the snake managed to win Best Kiss.

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson won Best Team over Spider-Man: No Way Home. And, somehow, Maddy and Cassie’s Euphoria fight managed to beat out all of the other superhero battles in the same category of Best Fight.

The MTV 2022 Awards can now be viewed on the MTV App.