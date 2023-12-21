Illumination reportedly pitching Avengers-style Super Smash Bros movie to Nintendo

Illumination, the studio behind The Super Mario Bros Movie, is reportedly pitching a massive Avengers-style Smash film with multiple spin-offs.

Could we be getting a Nintendo Cinematic Universe? Following the success of The Mario Movie, fans were convinced a sequel was coming, but Illumination may be thinking even bigger.

Ever since Marvel dominated theatres and the box office with the MCU, studios have been trying to get in on the shared universe action with varying results, ranging from the celebrated Godzilla MonsterVerse to the disastrous DCEU.

Now, Illumination is reportedly planning to get in on the action with a pitch to Nintendo to combine its beloved franchises into a big team-up spectacle in the form of a Super Smash Bros movie.

Nintendo could greenlight a Super Smash Bros movie

The news of a Smash movie was first reported by insider DanielRPK, who claimed that Illumination shared a pitch to Nintendo to create a shared universe.

Like the MCU before it, this would require multiple spin-off films to come before it. Nintendo had already confirmed that a Legend of Zelda film is in the works, however, it is live-action and likely won’t be part of this project.

Super Smash Bros released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999 with 12 playable fighters: Mario, Luigi, Link, Donkey Kong, Yoshi, Kirby, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Samus, Captain Falcon, Fox, and Ness.

The Mario movie already introduced several of these characters. Of the remaining franchises, Star Fox, Earthbound, Metroid, Kirby, F-Zero, and Pokemon remain, the latter of which has already had multiple anime spin-offs and films.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that a Smash movie has been discussed. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler also expressed interest in making the film, highlighting the rivalry between the Sega and Nintendo mascots.

2024 will also mark the 25th anniversary of Super Smash Bros, something that Nintendo reportedly plans to celebrate with multiple announcements. Could a movie be in the cards as well? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

