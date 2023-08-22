New Mario voice actor needed as Charles Martinet steps down: Who will it be?

Charles Martinet, the legendary actor behind the catchphrase “It’s-a-me, Mario,” has decided to step down from Nintendo’s flagship video game series Super Mario’s lead voice after more than 30 years. Nintendo has not yet found a new voice actor for the role of the iconic mustachioed plumber. However, fans continue to ponder the question of who it will be.

Certain characters in the ever-changing world of video games become icons that transcend the medium. Mario, the courageous plumber from the Mushroom Kingdom, rises tall as one of the most recognizable and enduring symbols of gaming culture.

Yet, behind Mario’s cheery “It’s-a me, Mario!” and countless “Woo-Hoos” lies the talent and charisma of Charles Martinet, the man who has brought him to life for decades. Martinet first portrayed Mario in 1991 and was first featured in 1993’s Mario Teaches Typing; he has since provided the character’s iconic voice for over 30 years.

Now, after three decades, the actor has decided to step down from his role as the voice actor for multiple characters in the Super Mario series, such as Wario, Luigi, Waluigi, etc. across multiple iterations. Due to this, a new voice actor is required to play the iconic character, and fans are speculating about who it will be.

Nintendo Chris Pratt voiced the iconic character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Who will be the next Mario voice actor?

As of August 22, 2023 Nintendo has not announced who would replace Charles Martinet as the voice actor for Mario and other characters he voiced. Since Martinet’s recent transition to the role of Mario Ambassador, it is likely that he will be involved in the process of selecting the next voice actor for the iconic character.

However, fans on social media are sarcastically speculating that Chris Pratt will assume the role, as he voiced Mario in Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, resulting in a divided fanbase. While some fans praised Pratt’s performance and the film’s homage to the classic video game franchise, others wished the character to sound more cheery, like Martinet’s rendition of Mario.

Since the search for Mario’s new voice actor will begin soon, it will be some time before Nintendo finds someone who can match the infectiously upbeat “Woo-Hoo” voice made famous by Martinet in the video game franchise. We’ll keep this story updated in case of any future developments on the same.

That’s everything we know about the new Mario voice actor. Check out some more gaming guides on our site.

