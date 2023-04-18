Mortal Kombat 2 gets exciting update as filming nears

Mortal Kombat 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2021’s video game movie, is finally gearing up to kick off production.

Midway’s skull-uppercutting, gut-spilling fighter franchise first hit the big screen in 1995 in a film directed by Paul WS Anderson. While not the perfect adaptation, it was a masterpiece compared to its woeful sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Just like The Super Mario Bros Movie, 2021’s reboot was a dream come true for fans, full of flawless victories, brutalities, appearances from classic characters, and the tease of a full-blown MKCU.

Updates have been few and far between, bar the confirmation of a sequel going ahead at Warner Bros. Now we know when filming will Kommence.

Mortal Kombat 2 to start filming very soon

Geek Vibes Nation first reported that Mortal Kombat 2 would begin shooting in Australia in June, with production set to last until September. The movie’s producer Todd Garner then confirmed it, tweeting: “I was wondering why I had an apt in Australia.”

Nothing is known about the plot of the movie, but there have been rumors. Firstly, it’s assumed the sequel will take place during an actual Mortal Kombat tournament, unlike the first entry. Secondly, a new report from That Hashtag Show claimed we’ll see the introduction of four villains: Quan Chi, Kitana, Shao Khan, and Baraka.

The movie will see the return of director Simon McQuoid and writer Jeremy Slater, along with the vast majority of the main cast: Lewis Tan, Mehcad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, and Chin Han. It’s hoped Hiroyuki Sanada will reprise his role as Scorpion, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

We’re expecting to see the debut of Johnny Cage in live-action after the film’s tease, but no casting has been confirmed. Also, Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero may be dead, but in the games he’s resurrected as Sub-Zero – something he’s very keen to see.

In the meantime, check out our other Mortal Kombat Koverage here.