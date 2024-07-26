Mortal Kombat 1 promises Kombat Pack 2, story DLC, and Animalities

During an SDCC 2024 panel, Mortal Kombat 1 developers announced the Kombat Pack 2 characters and showcased a glimpse at story DLC called Khaos Reigns.

For months, rumors and leaks concerning what’s next for Mortal Kombat 1‘s content drops have circulated online.

The game’s 2024 SDCC panel confirmed that most leaks were indeed accurate. Kombat Pack 2 will feature all of the following guest fighters: Ghostface, Noob Saibot, Sektor, Cyrax, Conan the Barbarian, and T-1000.

Notably, the rebooted universe has gender-swapped Sektor and Cyrax.

WB Games has confirmed Kaiji Tang is returning to voice Noob Saibot, who will answer to Bi-Han. Whether or not this is another version or MK1’s Sub-Zero turned into Noob remains to be seen. But a press release notes that Titan Havik stole Sub-Zero’s soul, creating a henchman “dedicated to fomenting anarchy.”

Further details reveal Robert Patrick will reprise his role as T-1000 for the character’s Mortal Kombat debut.

In addition to detailing the contents of Kombat Pack 2, Mortal Kombat 1 developers also unleashed information about Khaos Reigns, the long-rumored story DLC.

As noted in the announcement trailer above, Khaos Reigns will become available on September 24 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

For the second Kombat Pack, Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot will launch alongside Khaos Reigns. Ghostface, Conan, and T-1000 do not yet have firm release dates.

The end of the trailer also confirms the return of Animalities, finishers wherein Mortal Kombat characters transform into beasts to perform brutal kills. Based on the few displayed in the video, Animality kills haven’t lost their luster.

These announcements come on the heels of a long bout of silence from the MK1 team. Many fans had lost interest in the fighter, but Kombat Pack 2 and Khaos Reigns could be the jolt the game needs.