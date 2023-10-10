Mortal Kombat 1 players think they know why one beloved character was left out

Mortal Kombat fans have begun theorizing as to why a beloved character is not in the new MK1 remake, with a new Reddit thread dedicated to uncovering the truth of the matter.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most successful fighting franchises in all of gaming. The gritty, over-the-top violent gameplay mixed with iconic characters has become a fan favorite in gaming for years.

In September 2023, the first Mortal Kombat was given the reboot treatment, with fans diving into the game that now has improved visuals, voice-over work, and refined gameplay. And while the MK1 release has been a massive hit with fans, some have been left wondering why certain characters are not included in the game.

One of these characters being Erron Black. In a new Reddit thread, one fan has offered up their theories as to why Erron did not make the cut for MK1.

The Reddit user posted, “So in the final battle when Liu Kang brought all the keepers of time together there was no Erron black titan / keeper of time because in his ending he dumps the hourglass into the sea of blood and lets time shape itself. He doesn’t become a keeper of time.”

Fans have flooded the Reddit post with comments, many of which agree with the initial theory. “And also Shang gave him [anti-]ageing in the past timeline. So he’s probably dead,” wrote one user.

Another added, “I mean, there were loads of characters who were in MK11 who weren’t in MK1. Also, Jacqui was in MK1 despite erasing herself from existence in her ending. Takeda and Kung Jin were also there despite not being in MK11.”

However, some fans are hopeful that Black will eventually be added into the game, commenting “I feel like Noob will make his way back in some fashion or another. At least, my copium is he will be introduced as a new character so the Bi-Han/Kuai Liang arc can stretch a little more.”

Time will tell if Erron Black does eventually make their way into the Mortal Kombat 1 remake. For all the latest news and updates on all things Mortal Kombat, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

