Fans recently enjoyed a sneak peek at a Mortal Kombat 2’s take on a pair of legendary weapons, courtesy of producer Todd Garner.

Mortal Kombat 2 is (as its name suggests) the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat. It will see the return of many of its predecessor’s cast members, as well as introduce several new faces.

Notably, Karl Urban is onboard as fan-favorite character Johnny Cage. Other major hires include Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

Article continues after ad

While Warner Bros. is yet to release images of any of Mortal Kombat 2’s newcomers in costume, thanks to Garner, we now know what two of their signature tools of war will look like.

Article continues after ad

Mortal Kombat 2 producer drops first look at two iconic weapons

Garner posted photos on X of two weapons that Mortal Kombat devotees will instantly recognize: Kitana’s fan and Shao Kahn’s war hammer.

Kitana has wielded her blade-edged fans in the Mortal Kombat video games since her debut in 1993’s Mortal Kombat II. These deadly cooling implements also appeared in the mid-90s Mortal Kombat film series, wielded by the Talisa Soto incarnation of Kitana.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Shao Kahn’s “Wrath Hammer” has a similarly storied history, first appearing as part of the Outworld tyrant’s moveset in 1995’s Mortal Kombat 3. The oversized mallet has also shown up in subsequent video game titles and features briefly in 1997 flick Mortal Kombat Annihilation.

Article continues after ad

Fans’ reactions to Mortal Kombat 2’s recreation of Kitana and Kahn’s weapons were largely positive. “OMG this looks so good,” wrote one X user. “I’m so excited to see [Kitana’s] full design.” “The hammer looks cool, small changes to things’ appearance never hurts,” added another.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be a while before fans get to see either of these implements of death in action, though. Garner made it clear in the comments that a Mortal Kombat 2 trailer is “months” away from release.

Will Mortal Kombat 2 visit the Netherrealm?

Garner’s weapon pics aren’t the only behind-the-scenes material he’s shared in the lead-up to Mortal Kombat 2’s release. The producer also posted a tantalizing set photo in November 2023 that sparked speculation Mortal Kombat 2 will visit the Netherrealm.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The photo shows a rough stone floor bathed in red light. While this isn’t much to go on, many fans are convinced the snap depicts the Mortal Kombat universe’s Hell. Some diehards further theorized that Hiroyuki Sanada’s Scorpion was off-camera, given Scorpion’s association with Netherrealm in the games.