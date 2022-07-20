Mortal Kombat 2 officially confirmed by New Line Cinema

Josh Tyler . 29 minutes ago

HBO and New Line have confirmed Mortal Kombat 2 is in the works.

Adapting video games to the large (or small) screen have always been a bit of a hit-or-miss proposition.

For every Arcane that dazzles critics and fans of the source game, there is a Halo, Uncharted, or World of Warcraft that disappoints.

Mortal Kombat, the 2021 adaptation of the classic fighting games fell somewhere in the middle, with a 54% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but an 86% audience rating.

Combined with an above-expectations box office return (despite being released on HBO Max as well as theaters), it seems there is life still in the Mortal Kombat film franchise.

YouTube: IGN Liu Kang and more could return in Mortal Kombat 2.

According to a report by Deadline, New Line and HBO Max officially announced that a sequel is in the works, with director Simon McQuoid also returning to the project.

No information about the returning cast for Mortal Kombat 2 has been confirmed, but based on the events of the first movie it seems likely that the major characters – Cole Young, Sonya Blade, Shang Tsung, Jax, Liu Kang, and Raiden – will return. Some of the bigger-name actors like Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Scorpion, would be less likely to return.

But that may not be a bad thing, as the Mortal Kombat franchise has plenty of other fighters that could be featured in the sequel.

One prominent character, who was not in the first movie but was teased at it’s end, is Johnny Cage. It would seem very likely that the famous actor from the games would be an addition to the Mortal Kombat 2 cast.

As far as plot goes, the sequel would likely pick up with the Earthrealm fighters preparing for the next tournament, recruiting fighters like Johnny Cage, Fujin, Erron Black, or Nightwolf. Hopefully, more information about the characters in Mortal Kombat 2 will be revealed soon.