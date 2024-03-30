From Kong: Skull Island to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, here’s how to watch all the MonsterVerse movies in order, both in release order and chronologically.

The two most famous Titans have been expanding their cinematic legacy since 1954 and 1933 respectively, meaning there’s a lot of monster mayhem to get through.

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire uniting frenemies Godzilla and Kong once more, many fans are looking to revisit the MonsterVerse in full. But what’s the best way to watch the franchise for maximum effect?

We’ve got you covered with our guide on how to watch the MonsterVerse movies, both in chronological and release order. (Although there’s not much difference between them, chronological order is the best way to understand the Monarch legacy!)

Here’s how to watch all the MonsterVerse movies in chronological order:

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

1. Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Warner Bros.

Kong: Skull Island takes place in 1973, with a team of scientists and soldiers taking a page from Kong films of old and stepping foot onto the King’s territory. Kong isn’t the only beast in his creature feature, with Mother Longlegs, Psychovulture, Skull Devil, and more making appearances.

All in all, the film was pretty well-received, and made around $566 million at the worldwide box office on a $185 million budget. It also has a stacked cast, with Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson leading the pack.

Where to watch: Max

2. Godzilla (2014)

Warner Bros.

Godzilla’s radioactive origin is a tale as old as the creature itself. The 2014 iteration of everyone’s favorite mutated lizard takes place 15 years after the nuclear meltdown that awakens the monster. Godzilla is a long-standing government secret, but when he’s awakened, the Monarch organization comes into play to control him.

The 2014 Godzilla movie was in development for a number of years until it finally came to be, and was met with positive responses and an impressive $529 at the box office.

Where to watch: Max, Netflix

3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Warner Bros.

The sequel to Godzilla’s solo movie brought in more terrifying Titans, with Mothra joining forces with Godzilla to battle King Ghidorah and his army of monsters. Scylla, Methuselah, Behemoth, and the Queen MUTO are all introduced to the MonsterVerse in this movie.

Originally, Godzilla’s on-screen revival was intended to be a trilogy, before it landed on being a shared cinematic universe between Godzilla and Kong. As such, the original director, Gareth Edwards, left the project, and Michael Dougherty was brought on instead. A critical and box office disappointment, King of the Monsters isn’t the most impressive installment of the franchise.

Where to watch: Max

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Warner Bros.

At long last, hardcore Godzilla/Kong fans got yet another conflict between the two Titans. The ongoing battle between the two isn’t anything new on the big screen, but it impressed fans and critics enough to keep the franchise afloat.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, the two Titans come to blows after scientists use the big primate against Godzilla, who is causing endless rampages. Much like the other movies, additional Titans are introduced, including Mechagodzilla, the Warbat, and the Hellhawk.

Where to watch: Max

5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Warner Bros.

The latest of the MonsterVerse movies, Godzilla x Kong brings back to two titular Titans once again. Monarch seems to have finally got the whole ‘monsters rampaging through society’ problem under control, having separated Godzilla and Kong. But when Kong encounters the vicious Skull King, there’s only one solution: for Kong and Godzilla to work together.

Godzilla x Kong has already broken MonsterVerse box office records, being the highest-grossing film of the franchise so far for domestic previews. To find out if it’s worth the hype, check out our Godzilla x Kong review.

Where to watch: In theaters now

The MonsterVerse movies in release order

Here’s how to watch all the MonsterVerse movies in order of release:

Godzilla (2014)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

As you can see, the release order is pretty much identical to the chronological order, with the exception of the Godzilla and Kong solo movies switching places. All this makes the MonsterVerse one of the easiest franchises to marathon.

If you’re looking to include the two MonsterVerse TV shows, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the animated series Skull Island, that’s easy. For chronological order, simply watch Skull Island after Kong: Skull Island, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters after 2014’s Godzilla. For release order, watch Skull Island after Godzilla vs. Kong, and Monarch after Skull Island.

For more, check out our guides on the Godzilla x Kong ending explained, the Godzilla x Kong cast, and find out what the next Godzilla movie is.