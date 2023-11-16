How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – is it streaming?

The new Godzilla show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters launches this week, so when and where can you watch it? And is the series streaming?

The MonsterVerse is an American take on the monster movies created by Japanese studio Toho in the 1950s. This new iteration launched in 2014 via Gareth Edwards’ mega-hit Godzilla.

Sequels and prequels followed, including Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). While in 2024 we get Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

But before then, the big-screen series is hitting the small screen, via Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. And you can find out how to watch the series below…

Where to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will stream on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes dropping this Friday, November 17, 2023. Then weekly after that, until mid-January. So the schedule looks like:

Episode 1 – November 17, 2023.

Episode 2 – November 17, 2023.

Episode 3 – November 24, 2023.

Episode 4 – December 1, 2023.

Episode 5 – December 8, 2023.

Episode 6 – December 15, 2023.

Episode 7 – December 22, 2023.

Episode 8 – December 29, 2023.

Episode 9 – January 5, 2024.

Episode 10 – January 12, 2024.

We’ve already seen Episode 1 – titled ‘Aftermath – and you can read our (relatively) spoiler-free review of the action here.

While Dexerto’s review of Episode 2 – titled ‘Departures’ – goes live when that second installment drops on Friday. And we’ll be covering the show weekly from then on.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the show: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

“Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.”

Father and son Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell play the older and younger versions of Shaw, while the rest of the cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters kicks off tomorrow on Apple TV+, while you can read more about Godzilla’s movements here.