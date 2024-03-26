Godzilla x Kong has one thing above all else — and fans are hyped

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has screened, reactions are hitting social media, and fans are hyped about the fact that the Titans are very much clashing in the new movie.

Previous Monsterverse movies have been criticised for focusing on human stories, resulting in a lack of creature carnage. That doesn’t appear to be the case with the new big-budget installment.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — the 38th Godzilla movie — premiered at TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles last night, and early reactions suggest the film, which features two Titanic new villains, is a monstrous battle royale.

Beanz writes: “#GodzillaXKong is nonstop/fun Kaiju action that fans of monster movies love. Both Godzilla and Kong take center stage in this latest entry in Legendary’s evolving Monsterverse. Brian Tyree Henry & Dan Stevens are fun together. But this movie belongs to the giant monsters.”

Article continues after ad

Heroes Unbound Tweets: “GODZILLA X KONG is an absurdly fun ride. A teaming of titans with tremendous scale and a fast-paced adventure. This movie knows to deliver pure fun on a huge scale. My advice, just strap in and enjoy the ride.”

Article continues after ad

Emmanuel states: “#GodzillaXKong was more fun than I expected. I was happy to see Kong get more respect. It was nice to see more monsters and less annoying humans. The battles were cool but corny, and the science got a little too nerdy. Felt like Christopher Nolan & WWE made a monster movie.”

While Griffin adds: “#GodzillaXKong is an ATOMIC BLAST! A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse!”

Article continues after ad

All of which has Monsterverse fans hyped for the Titan-on-Titan action, and taking to Twitter/X to express their excitement. Alan writes: “Good bc i’m going to watch titans brawl not humans deal with drama.” Mel chips in with “You had me at wild kaiju action.”

Denton Tweets: “I’m here for giant monsters fighting. Can’t wait.” And Zoom sums those feelings up with a simple statement: “Man this is going to be epic, can’t wait.”

Article continues after ad

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits screens this Friday, March 29, 2024, while you can head here for more movies releasing this month.