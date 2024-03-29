Godzilla x Kong stomps past MonsterVerse box office record

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s Thursday night previews broke box office records for WB’s and Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

Following the Godzilla vs Kong showdown, The New Empire dives deeper into the history of Skull Island and the mysteries inhabiting it.

Thursday night previews for the latest MonsterVerse film prove that audiences were beyond thrilled to see it all play out. According to earnings reports via DiscussingFilm, Godzilla x Kong’s opening night raked in a record-breaking $10 million.

Such early box office success puts the Adam Wingard-directed film ahead of every other MonsterVerse project to date.

While others have come close, The New Empire marks the first MonsterVerse movie to open to $10 in box office previews.

2014’s Godzilla garnered $9.3 million in preview earnings, for example. In 2017, Kong: Skull Island’s previews brought in $3.7 million. And, finally, Godzilla: King of the Monsters bowed to $6.3 million in 2019.

The latest MonsterVerse adventure has a long road ahead of it, too, with early projections estimating Godzilla x Kong will open between $45 million and $50 million at the box office during Easter weekend.

Audience turnout for the Thursday night previews indicates The New Empire could meet or exceed the projections.

While critics are split on the film – based on its 53% Rotten Tomatoes score – viewers have a higher opinion of Godzilla x Kong, thus far. As of writing, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at 92%.