Godzilla takes on plenty of Titans in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but why is he pink now? Here’s everything you need to know.

Godzilla x Kong is the latest in line of MonsterVerse releases, picking up the slack from the original 2021 release Godzilla vs. Kong. This time around, the duo are forming an unexpected — and uneasy — alliance to take on some even bigger Titans in town.

For those new to the franchise, or who have only seen Kong and Godzilla strike out on their own, it might be a little-known fact that there are even more monsters hidden in these movies than meets the eye.

The Godzilla-Kong sequel does prompt one particular question — why is Godzilla pink now? Here’s what you need to know.

Why is Godzilla pink?

Godzilla turns pink in Godzilla x Kong after defeating Titan Tiamat, entering her lair, and absorbing its radiation.

After surface Earth and Hollow Earth begin to experience unexplained radio tremors, Godzilla is drawn across the world closer to the beating heart of the signal. Along the way, he meets a series of Titans across Europe, pointing him in Tiamat’s direction just as the human cast works out what’s going on.

For those who are unfamiliar with the name, Tiamat is a fearsome aquatic Titan, who was first mentioned in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Slowly being drawn towards Kong’s location in Hollow Earth, Godzilla only has Tiamat standing in his path. The two duke it out in an epic underwater battle — though this ends in exactly the way you’d expect it to.

With Tiamat no longer a threat, Godzilla scopes out her lair, absorbing the radiation that awaits inside. Throughout the movie up until this point, Godzilla has been absorbing nuclear energy from various sources, including a nuclear base in rural France.

When Godzilla emerges from the ocean’s surface, his signature blue spikes have turned a vibrant pink.

Speaking to Total Film, director Adam Wingard explained: “Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla. But then I didn’t get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla.

“So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colors. I didn’t want it to just be random; it’s part of the story.”

Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire is out now. Find out how to get the themed Call of Duty bundle, who the villain is this time around, what we made of the movie, and find out how many Godzilla movies there are. Check out even more movies to stream this month as well.