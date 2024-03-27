Godzilla vs Kong: Who is stronger?

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire fast approaching, many fans want to know who’s stronger — Godzilla or King Kong?

We’ve taken a look at the various differences between Godzilla and King Kong to determine who is the biggest and best monster of all. When it comes to battle, these two have gone head-to-head a handful of times over the decades, but one must be stronger than the other.

To find out who truly rules the MonsterVerse and who’s likely to come out on top in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we’ve compared strength, ability, and history between Godzilla and King Kong. Neither of these guys are Titans you’d want to run into on a bad day, but there’s definitely a clear winner.

Here’s the answer to who is stronger: Godzilla or King Kong?

Who is stronger between Godzilla and King Kong?

By most metrics, Godzilla is stronger and more capable than King Kong by way of strength, battle experience, and number of cinematic wins.

Put simply, Godzilla is referred to as the most powerful Titan in existence. When it comes to strength and durability, Godzilla is not easily bested. Let’s remember: the only reason Godzilla came into existence in the first place was as a result of hydrogen bomb testing. He’s a radioactive menace!

As a mutation, this enables Godzilla to possess many abilities throughout the course of the various movies. The reptilian fiend possesses night and infrared vision, energy absorption, atomic breath and regenerative healing, among other things. All this makes Godzilla a pretty formidable foe. But how does this all hold up against Kong?

Godzilla and King Kong’s abilities compared

If we look at past battles between the two opponents, Godzilla has beaten Kong more often than not.

Not including Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, there have been five theatrical fights between the two since 1962. Of these fights, Godzilla has won three, Kong has won one, and there was one tie.

So, as far as the movies are concerned, Godzilla is the stronger fighter. Biologically, he also has the upper hand. According to a scientific breakdown of Godzilla’s physicality (via Science Focus), he has an estimated bite force of around 57,000 Newtons. His tail could strike an astronomical force of 22 million Newtons, and his atomic breath could reach temperatures of up to 500,000°C.

Godzilla is also significantly older than Kong. Although the numbers differ depending on who you ask, Godzilla is said to be over 250 million years in the MonsterVerse, while Kong is estimated to be around 200-300 years old. That’s a big difference when it comes to life (and battle) experience.

What does Kong have? Well… he’s a big, big monkey. He has tangible thumbs, full-sized arms, a decent bite and plenty of strength. Being the primate he is, Kong also has the advantage when it comes to basic intelligence. But on paper, it’s no contest. The crown goes to Godzilla.

Find out if Godzilla is able to overthrow Kong once again when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters on Friday, March 29. For more monster madness, check out our guides on how to watch Godzilla Minus One and the Godzilla x Kong cast.