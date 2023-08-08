Modern Family star says Marvel “ruined” comedies

Adam DeVine, star of Modern Family and Workaholics, has blamed Marvel for “ruining” Hollywood comedies.

Once upon a time, some of the highest-grossing movies of any given year would be comedies: in 1993, Mrs Doubtfire grossed more than $440 million; in 2003, Bruce Almighty made nearly $500 million; Meet the Fockers grossed more than half a billion dollars in 2004; and the three Hangover movies’ hauls amount to $1.4 billion.

Alas, the times they are a-changing, and while there are exceptions – Ted, 22 Jump Street, Neighbors – comedies don’t have anywhere near the same presence in multiplexes in today’s moviegoing climate. They’re either relegated to streaming platforms, where they come and go with nary a giggle, or the laughs are packaged into another genre: superhero movies.

Indeed, if you look at the past decade, the two biggest comedies are Deadpool… and Deadpool 2. According to DeVine, Marvel is responsible for the shift.

Adam Devine blames Marvel for “ruining” comedies

DeVine recently appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast to promote Netflix’s The Out-Laws, and he discussed how the Hollywood comedies of yesteryear have almost disappeared from cinemas.

“You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a fucking comedy. Where are the jokes? Where are the bits? There’s still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy… it’s hard,” he said.

“My theory: I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that. So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’ And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

There’s clearly an appetite for them, despite the studios’ newfound reluctance: Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated No Hard Feelings made $85 million, and George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise grossed nearly $170 million.

“Every studio used to put out several comedies a year. And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year. So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like six or seven. It’s crazy,” Devine added.

