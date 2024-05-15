Nightclub cancels Baby Reindeer event after being accused of “exploiting” real-life Martha

A nightclub in the UK has canceled an event after being accused of “exploiting” Baby Reindeer’s “real-life Martha.”

Fiona Harvey, the alleged “real-life Martha” that hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer was based on, made waves last week with her viral interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

However, a nightclub in Coventry claimed she’d be making a world-exclusive appearance, canceling the event due to “negative publicity” after Facebook users accused them of “exploiting” her.

The Facebook post read: “World exclusive — A personal appearance by Fiona Harvey aka Martha of Baby Reindeer this Saturday May 18. She will be signing autographs, taking selfies and she may also take a lucky reindeer home to hang her curtains!”

One reply read: “PLEASE STOP. This is just cruel on every level. The woman needs help not exploiting. She is somebody’s sister & daughter. Whatever wrong she has done, no one deserves this. What if it was your sister or daughter. All just to get an extra few pound in the till. It’s utterly disgusting.”

A second agreed “This isn’t ok, don’t take advantage of someone so vulnerable,” while a third weighed in “This is absolutely vile.”

Harvey’s appearance was considered to be fake, with no such event listed on their website. She also hadn’t confirmed any further public appearances after her Piers Morgan interview.

The nightclub followed up with a second post a few hours later, stating: “Unfortunately, the promoter of this Saturday’s meet & greet with Fiona Harvey has deemed the event unsafe and canceled the appearance due to the negative publicity.

“We would however, like to thank him for considering our venue, and in particular we’d like to thank Metro News, The Daily Mail, BBC News online, Coventry Live, Birmingham Mail, ITV news, The Independent, NME, Glasgow Live, MSN, The Sun, The Daily Mirror, Warwick Boar, Business Insider, The Tab, CNN News and numerous Instagram meme pages with a combined total of 33 million followers for their support and free publicity, you guys are the gift that keeps on giving.”

While Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has revealed that he won’t “ever comment again” on his character inspiration, the Harvey confirmed that she plans to sue both Netflix and Gadd for defamation.

“Richard Gadd is psychotic, he’s mentally unwell… I find the behavior outrageous,” Harvey told Morgan, calling the show “a work of fiction and hyperbole.”

The Facebook post comes after experts claimed the Baby Reindeer debate doesn’t support victims of stalking enough.

The Real Martha Uncensored is available to watch on YouTube now. You can find out more about if Harvey was ever convicted here. You can also check out TV shows and movies to watch next and the best series of 2024 so far.