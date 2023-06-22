Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has opened up about a proposed spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey, stating that it will likely feature a new cast and play out in new locations.

After four-and-a-half seasons of phenomenal success, Yellowstone is drawing to a close. The end of Season 5 is yet to be written – let alone shot – due to the writers’ strike, as well as protracted negotiations with Kevin Costner to schedule his final scenes.

But those delays aren’t holding Taylor Sheridan back. The writer-producer has turned Yellowstone into something of a conveyer-belt, spitting out spinoffs at an impressive rate.

Prequels 1883 and 1923 have already aired. While the likes of Lawman: Bass Reeves, 6666, Land Man, and 1944 are all in various states of development. But the project that has generated most interest is a show that will potentially star Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone spinoff will likely feature “new cast and locations”

The Matthew McConaughey Yellowstone spinoff was previously thought to be a direct sequel to Yellowstone itself, continuing the stories of characters previously introduced. But in a new interview, Sheridan says that isn’t the case.

When asked if Yellowstone’s surviving characters would appear in the new series, Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter: “My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will.”

When asked if that means a standalone series, Sheridan apparently nodded, adding: “There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

Why Matthew McConaughey is “natural fit” for Yellowstone

When asked about casting Matthew McConaughey in this new chapter of the Yellowstone saga, Tyler Sheridan told THR: “He seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’

“By ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.'”

For more on Yellowstone and its spinoffs, check out the below links…

