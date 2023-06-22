Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan has been discussing Kevin Costner’s departure from the show, expressing “disappointment” at the way things have turned out and hinting at his character’s fate.

Yellowstone – which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, patriarch of a modern-day ranching family – is one of the most popular shows on television.

Created by Tyler Sheridan, Yellowstone’s popularity has grown over four seasons, with the series half-way through its fifth. But Costner’s unexpected departure from the show – to focus on a western project of his own – means Season 5 Part 2 will also be the end of Yellowstone.

With negotiations ongoing to get Costner back on set to shoot his final scenes, Sheridan has been discussing the frustrating situation. And hinting at what might be in store for John Dutton. Meaning beware of potential SPOILERS AHEAD…

Yellowstone creator hints at Kevin Costner’s fate in show

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler Sheridan says of Kevin Costner’s early exit: “I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

As for what that closure might be, THR asks if he’ll be “taken to the train station” (which in Yellowstone parlance means bumped off). Or killed in a “f**k-you car crash.”

“I was killed in a f*ck-you car crash!” former actor Sheridan states, in reference to the end of his time on Sons of Anarchy. “I don’t do f**k-you car crashes. Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults [it] is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”

Tyler Sheridan blames lawyers for acrimonious split

While sources claim Kevin Costner has been unfairly portrayed during this acrimonious split, Sheridan has his own take on events.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct,” Sheridan tells THR. “He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered,” Sheridan adds. “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

“He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

