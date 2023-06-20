1923 is the hit prequel to Yellowstone that lured Harrison Ford to TV. But while Season 1 was a success, Season 2 has been delayed indefinitely.

Yellowstone is one of the most acclaimed and popular shows on TV at the moment. Well it should be on, but the writer’s strike – combined with issues concerning Kevin Costner’s participation – mean there’s no word regarding when Yellowstone will return for Part 2 of Season 5.

But Yellowstone has nevertheless spawned a franchise, with prequels and spinoffs coming thick and fast for audiences craving Western drama, including the forthcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666, and 1944.

Now, however, 1923 is also being delayed, though this time it has nothing to do with the show’s star.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 delayed indefinitely

Production of 1923 Season 2 has been delayed indefinitely due to the writer’s strike, as well as the potential strike of the Screen Actors Guild.

NBC Montana reports that production was supposed to resume in Butte yesterday (Monday), but instead, Civic Center manager Bill Melvin was told of the delay.

The show is apparently paying Butte-Silver Bow $75,000 a month to use the Civic Center. According to NBC: “The production has requested a 10-day extension of the contract, which will need to be approved by the City-County Commission, but has already been given the go-ahead by the Civic Center board.”

Melvin says the Civic Center is ready to be used once the strike is over. While 1923 can ask for further extensions if the strike continues.

What is 1923 about?

This is the official synopsis for Season 1 of 1923, which is overseen by Yellowstone showrunner Tyler Sheridan, and revolves around a previous generation of the Dutton family.

“1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Alongside Ford and Mirren, 1923 stars Timothy Dalton, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar.

Alongside Ford and Mirren, 1923 stars Timothy Dalton, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar.

Look out for updates regarding the writer's strike – as well as when shows and movies will go back into production – on Dexerto.