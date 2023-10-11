Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling reviving beloved franchise for prequel

They might have already made waves this year as live-action Barbie and Ken, but Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to team up once again for a beloved prequel.

After the phenomenal success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in July, it makes sense for Robbie and Gosling to reunite for another leading duo – only this time, there’s set to be more romance.

Aside from Barbie, Margot Robbie is best known for roles in I, Tonya, Suicide Squad, and The Wolf of Wall Street, while Ryan Gosling‘s top credits include Drive, La La Land, and The Notebook.

Though details for the pair’s upcoming project largely remain unknown, it’s been confirmed that their take on an infamous film franchise will continue to move forward.

Ocean’s 11 prequel with Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling gets go ahead

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to star in a prequel to the hit film, Ocean’s 11.

Ocean’s 11 initially debuted in 1960 starring Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., before being remade in 2001 with George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

The prequel is set to be a love story that is set in the 1960s, suggesting that it may follow on from the original version – although no details have been confirmed yet.

“I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready,” producer Josey McNamara stated during an interview with GamesRadar+.

McNamara previously worked with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie, but is more recently working with Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell on her latest film Saltburn. Fennell also appeared in Barbie as pregnant doll Midge.

“They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing,” McNamara also commented on Robbie and Gosling starring alongside each other.

The Ocean’s 11 prequel will be directed by Jay Roach, who has not only worked with Robbie on the 2019 film Bombshell, but is best known for his work on the Austin Powers movies. The film is also set to be filmed and set in Europe.

