George Clooney hints at return to Ocean’s franchise: “We may end up doing another one”

George Clooney has revealed that there is in fact a script for a new Oceans movie, the actor hinting that the original cast may come back for one more film.

The Oceans franchise has become a popular IP thanks to its impressive cast of actors, compelling heist action, and comedy throughout. The original movies starred the likes of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and more.

The spin-off title, Oceans 8, was led by an all-female cast of Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and more. Though since Oceans 8 released in 2018, fans of the franchise have been waiting in anticipation for more content.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Firstly, a new Oceans prequel has been confirmed to be in the works. With Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling cast to play George Clooney’s parents.

Warner Bros. The Oceans franchise has become an iconic movie series

Speaking with Variety at The Boys in the Boat’s premiere, Clooney was asked to give his thoughts on this news. The actor seemed happy with the choices.

“Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In another interview with Uproxx at the same event, Clooney also teased that he would consider coming back to the franchise for Oceans 14. Revealing that there is even a script already in the works.

Article continues after ad

“We have a really good script for another ‘Ocean’s’ now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script,” Clooney told the publication.

When he was asked if the script was for a potential “Ocean’s 14,” Clooney responded: “Well… I don’t want to call it that… I mean, the idea is kind of like ‘Going in Style.’”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if another Oceans movie that follows the story of the originals does get made. However, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know if any other details about this potential sequel are confirmed.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.