Anne Hathaway says it’s “lucky” her Barbie movie never got made

Anne Hathaway revealed that she’s glad her Barbie movie wasn’t made as Margot Robbie’s was the version fans needed.

It’s no secret that Greta Gerwig’s pink dream blockbuster Barbie completely dominated the summer with its stellar cast and earworm soundtrack.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film followed Barbie and Ken as they began to learn how they could be more than dolls and form their own identities outside of one another.

However, it seems like another live-action Barbie movie was once in the works and Anne Hathaway, the star of that movie, recently revealed how happy she was that her Barbie film was axed.

Hathaway says Robbie’s Barbie was the version fans needed

In a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hathaway expressed relief that her live-action Barbie never made it to the big screen.

Sony Pictures originally had plans to make a live-action Barbie with Juno writer Diablo Cody as part of the writer’s room and Amy Schumer in the lead but, when Schumer left over creative differences, Hathaway was then picked to become Mattel’s doll icon.

Hathaway’s Barbie supposed to come out in July 2018 with director Alethea Jones behind the camera and a mix of Splash/Enchanted/Big vibes as the film’s source of direction, but the movie never came to fruition which opened the door for Robbie and Gerwig, per Variety.

“What’s so exciting about what Greta and Margot and that phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye,” Hathaway said, “The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version. I actually think of it as a lucky thing [that] it didn’t get made.”

The actress continued gushing over the biggest movie of 2023 stating, “Margot is sublime. What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. The mythic giants they toppled with [‘Barbie’] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people…they ran straight through it!”

“Just as a cinemagoer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development. If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their film was the best possible version.”

Hathaway also has no regrets about her Barbie movie not getting off the ground as she explained, “You learn to just go. The right role finds the right person, and sometimes it’s you and sometimes not. When it doesn’t happen, trust deeper and keep going. It sounds maybe corny, but you really do have to keep it grateful.”

