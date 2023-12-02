Issa Rae reveals fans hilariously address her as Barbie character

Issa Rae has recently revealed that Barbie fans have started addressing her as the character she played in the beloved film.

Despite coming out in July, Greta Gerwig’s pink-themed masterpiece Barbie still has a strong hold on its fans.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film followed Barbie and Ken as they ventured into the real world and found out what it’s like to be more than their assigned roles as dolls.

While the cast is full of A-list actors, one member of the cast, Issa Rae, recently revealed that Barbie fans are starting to address her as the character she played in the film.

Issa Rae’s fans love addressing her as Barbie character

During a recent appearance on The View, Issa Rae revealed that her fans are starting to refer to her as her character from the film.

In Barbie, Rae plays President Barbie who rules over the pink and woman-dominated world that is Barbie Land.

“People will call me President Barbie when I’m just out on the street,” Rae recalled, “I didn’t know how much that would mean to me. I’m like, ‘Oh, salute, yes!’”

Rae went on to praise the film as Barbie came out right as the actors’ strike began so none of the Barbie cast could promote or talk about their time filming.

“We didn’t really get to celebrate the success, and I’m so honored to be a part of it,” Rae said, “I’m so proud of Greta Gerwig and [star and co-producer] Margot Robbie.”

