First Longlegs clip emerges and it’s left horror fans ‘shivering’

Just when you thought the Longlegs was done with its viral marketing campaign, it strikes again.

The anticipated horror movie shared the first clip outside of the official teasers and trailers, showing Maika Monroe’s FBI agent Lee Harker room clearing in the house of an unknown target.

Alongside the sinister score, Harker’s heavy, nervous breathing heightens the tension as she meticulously searches the home, which has been covered in plastic sheeting.

In the bedroom, she finally locates the target and commands, “Don’t move.” The camera then cuts to the man, although we can only see his silhouette – it’s unclear whether this is Nicolas Cage’s serial killer or someone else entirely.

Fandango shared the exclusive clip on X/Twitter alongside a line of Longlegs’ code, which translates to, “Get tickets now.”

With just one day to go until the horror movie drops in theaters, it’s safe to say fans are excited, with one writing, “These teasers are doing a great job building the anticipation!”

“Shiver me timbers,” said another, while a third added, “Bro she looks so scared even with a gun. The acting in this scene is incredible.”

A fourth chimed in, “My heartbeat just went from 70 to 170 bpm and I almost threw up.”

For some, the clip only adds to their apprehension that the build-up to Longlegs has raised expectations a little too high.

“Hoping this won’t be a letdown,” said one, while a second commented, “Stop releasing clips, the hype is here. No more.”

Another wrote, “Whole lot of nothing. Hopefully it isn’t just hype.”

As we said in our four-star review, “Does Longlegs live up to the hype? Not quite, but it’s still a shockingly great thriller.”

This is reflected in its 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Neon horror movie receiving widespread acclaim for its promotional efforts, which have included everything from cryptic teasers to phone message stunts.

After the first taster back in January, the time has nearly come, with Longlegs dropping in cinemas on Friday, July 12.

