Longlegs phone number has horrifying message if you’re brave enough to listen

Longlegs just released a phone number you can call in real life, but if you’re brave enough, you’ll be met with a truly frightening message.

Longlegs, the new horror movie with Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, has artfully done most of the prep work for getting audiences in seats. Between its cryptic, Zodiac Killer-style trailers and word of people crying in screenings, moviegoers literally couldn’t be any more seated.

But while it’s already cemented itself as one of the most exciting horror movies of 2024, Longlegs isn’t done yet. And its latest stunt is the most horrific by far. On a billboard advertising the new movie, a phone number was posted, tempting people to call.

If you’re brave enough, you can certainly try. But if you do, you’ll find a horrific message from Nicolas Cage that’s enough to send shivers down the spine. Dial (458) 666-4355, and this is what you’ll hear:

“(Heavy breathing) There she is… what’s your name?… Little angel?… Nice to meet you… (heavy breathing and moaning)… I’ll be waiting.”

Someone on X/Twitter kindly did the work of calling the number and recording it, so if you’re too afraid to call on your own phone, you can still listen to the message.

Admittedly, it’s pretty damn scary, with Cage’s voice taking on an eerie, nasty quality that sounds genuinely horrific. His heavy breathing and ghastly moans are an especially nice touch.

Aside from being a great marketing technique for an already highly-anticipated movie, it’s scaring audiences before they’ve even had a chance to watch it.

“Just called and this sh*t is terrifying,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “I need this movie so badly.”

“I can’t get enough of this marketing campaign,” said another. “Old school and refreshing all at once, and totally gives the impression that this thing is going to be the nightmare to end all nightmares. I need it now.”

“If you want Nicolas Cage breathing heavily in your ear and creeping you the f**k out, call for a good time,” said a third.

“Broh, I called it and Longlegs succeeded in scaring the sh*t out of me before 10.00 am,” one comment said.

While Longlegs’s campaign relies on riddles and mystery, we know the film is about FBI Agent Lee Harker, who becomes entangled in a serial killer case which leads into the occult.

Sounds like a great pick for true crime fans, and based on that message, it’s clear that Cage is going to knock it out of the park as a bone-chilling killer.

