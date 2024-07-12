Longlegs star Maika Monroe’s best movie is now on streaming

Longlegs is the big horror film of the moment, but star Maika Monroe’s best scary movie is now streaming on Prime Video.

The hype around Longlegs has been building through an incredible marketing campaign (thanks to creepy posters/phone message stunts), and excitement around the casting of Nicolas Cage as a deranged serial killer.

We’ve seen the movie, and said in our Longlegs review that: “despite its flaws, Longlegs remains a haunting and artful horror film, elevated by standout performances from its cast.”

Article continues after ad

The movie stars Monroe as the FBI agent hunting Cage’s character down, and it’s the latest in a long line of horror movies featuring the new scream queen, which includes Watcher, Greta, and The Guest.

But Monroe’s very best scary movie is 2014’s It Follows, which is now available to watch on Prime Video.

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film concerns a curse that’s passed on via intercourse, making It Follows a sexually-charged spin on J-horrors like Ringu and The Grudge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The film received positive reviews across the board, resulting in a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%. While it grossed more than $23 million, from a reported budget of just $1.3 million.

It Follows isn’t finished either, as plans are afoot for a sequel more than a decade on, with They Follow announced at the tail-end of last year.

“I did reach out to [David Robert Mitchell] and we started a communication,” Monroe tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“He actually wasn’t the first person to bring to my attention that a sequel was in the works. I think that was because he wasn’t sure yet. He was probably working on the script at the time, and he’s very particular.

Article continues after ad

“There was just this little buzz in the background of what he was currently working on, and then it became very real. I was sent the script, and it’s incredible. Neon then came on board, and here we are.”

Article continues after ad

Before then Monroe can be seen in Longlegs, which hits cinemas worldwide today. For more scary films, check out our list of the best horror movies of all-time. Or read our reviews of new releases A Quiet Place: Day One and MaXXXine.