Longlegs screening “shut down” after FBI catch serial killer – but it’s fake

Longlegs hasn’t been released yet, but one fan has claimed a particularly wild screening went down… except it’s fake news.

The Nicolas Cage horror movie is undoubtedly going to be unnerving, with its marketing campaign alone including creepy vinyls, a fully-fledged code, and an entire web of fictional murders connecting to the eponymous serial killer.

Releasing in theaters on July 12, Longlegs is already tipped to be one of the best movies of the year – though some fans are claiming to have seen it in advance.

In fact, one X/Twitter user posted a fake clip that’s gone viral, alleging that a screening of Longlegs was stopped so the FBI could apprehend a real-life serial killer.

The post reads: “Just got out of a screening of Longlegs, but not because the movie was over. The cops showed up and escorted us out of the theater while the FBI rushed in to apprehend a serial killer that was at the screening. 10/10 movie.”

However, a community note was later added that debunked the clip thanks to posters in the background. While chaos ensues, we can see movie ads for Wonder Woman, Logan, and Kong: Skull Island, which were all released back in 2017.

Not all fans fell for it, thinking the social media post played into the movie’s continuing hype, with one replying, “They are doing 15/10 levels of marketing for this movie.”

“This is that 4D movie experience I’ve been hearing about,” another added, with a third weighing in, “The marketing for a horror film has been this good since Smile.”

Even the original user has tried to get aboard the Longlegs train, writing, “Hello @neonrated who can I get in contact with to get my cut of the profits for this viral tweet for your movie?”

While Longlegs follows an FBI agent who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case, fans have noticed the video itself is more reminiscent of another upcoming movie – M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap.

“Is M Night in there doing pick-up shots for his latest film?” one fan mused, while another joked, “Is this not the actual plot of the upcoming M. Night movie!!!??? What is this world.”

Longlegs arrives in cinemas on July 12. Take a look at more films arriving on streaming alongside everything you need to know about Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and 28 Years Later.