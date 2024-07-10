Longlegs fans receive mysterious vinyl and everyone’s too scared to play it

The Longlegs hype train continues, with the latest marketing stunt involving a red vinyl featuring the movie’s cryptic code – but only a few fans received a copy.

Osgood Perkins’ 2024 horror movie is easily one of the most anticipated of the year, not least thanks to its ingenious marketing campaign and its perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the premiere took place on Monday, July 8, in Los Angeles, where a number of lucky attendants received a Longlegs vinyl covered in the film’s iconic cryptic code.

Over on X/Twitter, one fan shared an image of the red record alongside a shot of its coffee-stained sleeve. “Went to the Longlegs premiere and they gave us a vinyl but I’m too scared to play it,” they said.

Using the Longlegs symbol key, it’s interesting to see that both the cover and the vinyl say ‘Hiss by Sister Destroyer’.

But what horror fans really want is to hear what’s on the record. “Girl if you don’t play it give it to me, I love horror vinyl,” said one in response to the post.

Another commented, “Omg play it and post the clip,” while a third added, “Spinning the Longlegs vinyl on repeat!”

Others have noticed something rather strange about its appearance: in the photo, it looks as if the vinyl is completely flat.

“It seems to be a blank smooth disk that has no music/audio recorded on it,” commented one, while a second said, “Are there any grooves on the vinyl? It looks pretty flat.”

A third agreed, “Yeah I noticed that too. Unless there’s something on the other side, that’s just a blank disc. There’s no grooves there.”

But we now know this isn’t the case, as revealed by X/Twitter user Matt Landsman, who also received a copy at the Longlegs premiere.

After asking his followers whether to press play, he shared a clip of the record in action – and it’s as freaky as you’d expect.

Initially, it sounds like Nicolas Cage’s serial killer saying random phrases with a heavy dose of reverb, until it launches into a full-on rock song – which makes sense, given we know he’s a fan of T. Rex and Lou Reed.

“That’s so dope,” said one in response to the post, while another asked what we were all thinking: “Tried backward? Gotta go deep cut on these abstract vinyls.”

Longlegs drops in cinemas on Friday, July 12.

