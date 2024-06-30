Nicolas Cage’s “evil” new horror movie hits 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage’s new movie, Longlegs, is building up to be one of the most intense horror movies of the decade, and the Rotten Tomatoes score further proves it.

Although audiences still have to wait until July 12 to get their hands on the “unholy” 2024 horror movie, critical reviews have given Longlegs the highest honor on the review platform, bringing it up to 100% on the Tomatometer at the time of writing.

So far, Longlegs has proven itself to be one of the must-watch new movies of the year. Not only has the marketing campaign got everyone talking (cryptic trailers and haunting phone numbers have certainly contributed to the hype), but there are already rumors of viewers crying in theaters.

Directed by Osgood Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs takes a page out of Silence of the Lambs’ book and tells the story of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a detective investigating a string of unsolved serial killer murders.

Positive reviews have arrived in waves for the horror movie, with critics praising the terrifying atmosphere and unfiltered scares.

As Katie Rife from IGN movies said: “There are moments when Longlegs feels like a movie you’ve seen before, but with an evil filter laid over it: This is both a weakness and a strength, as Perkins’ horror surrealism renders the familiar strange, and the strange familiar.”

“Longlegs gets under your skin and stays there, immersing you so thoroughly in the repulsive, discomforting nature of evil through terrifying imagery and a tactile atmosphere that it’s unshakable,” wrote Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting.

J Hurtado from ScreenAnarchy described it as a “masterpiece; an unholy, horrifying confluence of high art and anxiety, a film in which every frame is a nightmare, and it’s beautiful.”

Longlegs hits theaters on Friday, July 12. For more, find out how to get early access for Longlegs with our guide.

