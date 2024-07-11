Longlegs tickets sell out as horror movie becomes phenomenon

Longlegs is evidently the must-see horror movie of 2024. With one day to go before its release, good luck getting tickets – screenings across the world are already sold out.

Six months ago, Neon started dropping mysterious, unnerving teasers for an unnamed horror movie. Soon, Longlegs was revealed, and horror fans have been “saying their prayers” ever since.

It’s been one of the most impactful marketing campaigns ever. Each trailer creepier than the last, reporters have received grisly grifts, viewers have been given weird vinyl records, and we even know Maika Monroe’s heart rate when she saw Nicolas Cage’s killer for the first time.

The reviews speak for themselves: it has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and we gave it four stars, calling it a “a chilling, atmospheric thriller that leaves a haunting impression long after the credits roll.”

It’d be fair to say the hype has reached fever pitch – people have been crying because it’s so scary – and as the new movie arrives in cinemas this weekend, Longlegs tickets are selling out fast.

“Ran all the way to the movie theater to try and get tickets for their Longlegs Fan Screening Event and they were sold out,” one user tweeted. “I couldn’t get first screening tickets to Longlegs because they were sold out already… what I’m saying is Longlegs sweep,” another wrote.

“All of the Longlegs preview screenings tomorrow in my area are nearly sold out,” a third posted. “Got my Longlegs ticket and the whole theater is almost sold out… horror is the MOMENT,” a fourth tweeted.

Longlegs hits cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 12, but you may be able to catch a preview screening tonight (July 11) if you’re lucky.

If you want to prepare yourself, we took a deep dive into the Longlegs case files (warning, it’s pretty horrifying). We also spoke to its director Osgood Perkins, who told us the one thing he avoided because it “scares him” and why he may never do a sequel.

