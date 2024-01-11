28 Years Later: Everything we know

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are officially re-teaming for 28 Years Later, so here’s what we know about the zombie sequel, including release date speculation and possible cast details.

It’s one of the most iconic, disquieting images of early 2000s cinema: a lone Cillian Murphy in his hospital drabs, carrying a polybag of scavenged cans and snacks, wandering a Vanilla Sky’d London. Little did he know, it had been almost a month since the end of the world.

28 Days Later is considered a touchstone in the zombie sub-genre of horror; not only is it a terrifying, heart-rending experience in its own right, but the innovation of sprinting zombies became its most influential staple. Three years later, we got 28 Weeks Later, an altogether weaker follow-up with one of the most chilling opening sequences of the decade.

While the duo served as executive producers on the sequel, they’re returning to the fore for 28 Years Later – here’s what we know.

28 Years Later doesn’t have a release date yet – but it won’t be here until 2025, if not 2026.

The threequel was just announced by The Hollywood Reporter, and while Garland and Boyle are definitely attached, a script hasn’t been completed yet.

With hopes that 28 Years Later could launch a new trilogy, the full package is being offered to studios, streamers, and other buyers over the coming week. “Boyle is attached to direct the first installment. Garland would write all three. The budget for each movie would be in the $75 million range,” the outlet wrote.

It’ll all come down to scheduling, but Boyle currently doesn’t have any other major projects on his dock, and with Garland approaching the press tour for A24’s Civil War, there’s a chance production could kick off later this year. That’s just speculation though, and we’ll keep this space updated with any new information.

28 Years Later cast: Who’ll be in it?

The 28 Years Later cast hasn’t been announced – but stars of the previous two films have expressed their interest in reprising their roles.

Notably, Cillian Murphy – who’s on the path to his first Oscar for Oppenheimer – said he’d return for a third film. In 2021, he told CinePOP: “I never say never. I loved making that film. It was a long time ago, about 20 years ago. But of course, I would like to.”

In November 2022, the star discussed the prospect of returning with NME. “I think there’s a problem with that, in that I’m 20 years older,” he initially joked, before saying: “But every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.”

Searchlight Pictures

In July last year, Murphy told Collider he’d been speaking to Boyle about the fact it was approaching the 28-year mark since they filmed the first entry. “But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it,” he said.

He also affirmed to The Independent: “I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I’m there.”

Imogen Poots, who starred in 28 Weeks Later, is also keen to come back. “Oh, it’s such an interesting idea to think about. It’s weird. I think about that movie like a first love because it was really the first foray I had into acting and obviously was lucky enough to be with Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner. All of these incredible actors,” she said in an interview with JoBlo.

“But yeah, absolutely. I mean, the team behind that. Alex Garland and Danny Boyle. Everyone’s really… well, Danny Boyle was already Danny Boyle, but everyone has gone on to do such amazing things. I want that director Juan Carlos Fresnadillodo to do some more work. He’s so exceptional. But yeah, I love that film.”

28 Years Later plot: What would it be about?

We don’t know any plot details for 28 Years Later, but a hint is in the name: we’d likely see the state of the UK (and perhaps the wider world) nearly three decades after the original outbreak of the rage virus.

While the first movie ended on a hopeful note, with Murphy and his cohorts surviving the epidemic long enough for the infected to die of starvation, 28 Weeks Later was a haunting final frame.

Flynn picks up Andy and Tammy from Wembley after killing Don, and he flies them across the English Channel to France – but he doesn’t realize that Andy is carrying the virus. Seconds later, we see a horde of zombies running through Paris towards the Eiffel Tower – the virus has made it to continental Europe.

In 2022, Boyle told NME: “I’d be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England.

“Anyway, we’ll see… who knows? It might come back into focus because one of the things that’s happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons. It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent.”

Otherwise, we don’t have any other plot details – but we’ll keep this space updated with any new leaks, rumors, or information.

That’s everything we know about 28 Years Later! In the meantime, check out our other hubs below:

