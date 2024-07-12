Longlegs is already dividing audiences despite high Rotten Tomatoes score

Longlegs is undoubtedly the most anticipated horror movie of 2024 thanks to its groundbreaking marketing campaign – but does it live up to the hype? It depends on who you’re asking.

A lot of critics certainly seem to think so. Early reviews gave the new horror flick a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which has since dropped to a still-solid 91%.

But following early previews this week and its wide theatrical release today (July 12), fans are divided. Right now, Longlegs’ audience score sits at 67%, with feedback ranging from the “best movie of the year” to a “waste of money.”

Article continues after ad

Among those who enjoyed it, one Redditor said, “Has anyone seen Longlegs yet? So far it’s my favorite of the year.” Another replied, “I saw it and 10/10, I absolutely loved this movie. It’s artistic and beautiful and unique and creepy and weird and cool.”

They went on to point out what many of the reviews have said: it’s not scary as such but more atmospheric.

Article continues after ad

As we said in our four-star review, “Calling Longlegs the scariest horror of the decade is a bit of a stretch (sometimes it’s better not to get audiences too hyped). However, Osgood Perkins has succeeded in creating a chilling, atmospheric thriller.”

Article continues after ad

When it comes to those who didn’t enjoy Longlegs, perhaps the promo materials – from creepy teasers to grisly gifts – raised expectations a little too high when it came to the scares.

One viewer took to Reddit to say they were “underwhelmed” by the film, adding, “I like that the movie felt different from a lot of recent horror films, and I thought the buildup and overall atmosphere of the movie was amazing.

“I didn’t like how Longlegs had probably like three minutes of screen time and thought the 30 second explanation of all the questions I had throughout the movie was kind of lame. I still enjoyed the movie but was personally let down a little.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the more extreme end of the criticism, one said, “Longlegs was absolutely terrible. No scares, dumb plot, big fan of horror but nothing at all here. Don’t waste your money.”

But underneath this comment, another pointed out, “If things like mood and suspense and cinematography matter to you, you’ll probably like this movie. If you have a short attention span, hate slow burn films, and just want ultra gory non-stop murder action, this isn’t for you.

Article continues after ad

“It reminded me in parts of Se7en, Silence of the Lambs, The Omen, and Sinister. Very creepy, unsettling, and dark. This film makes great use of what Cage does best.”

This very much reflects our thoughts – Longlegs is a fantastic, well-made horror movie. But if you thought it was going to be Hereditary-level scary, maybe lower those expectations before heading to your local theater.

If you don’t mind spoilers, you can check out our breakdown of the Longlegs ending here. Why not also take a look at the other new movies coming out this month, as well as the films arriving on streaming? And if it’s horror you’re interested in, here’s everything you need to know about Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and 28 Years Later.

Article continues after ad