Longlegs star’s heart rate hit dangerous level after seeing Nicolas Cage’s serial killer

Though Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs killer is still shrouded in mystery, he had quite the impact on star Maika Monroe, causing her heart rate to hit a dangerously high level.

From elusive teasers to phone message stunts, Longlegs has enjoyed one of the best marketing campaigns in recent history.

As new information continues to trickle in, the Neon horror movie has kept Cage’s serial killer shrouded in mystery, revealing only glimpses and soundbites to ensure the full experience is reserved for the cinema.

Just in case you weren’t hyped enough, the studio just dropped a video on the first time Monroe saw Cage’s Longlegs – causing her heart rate to jump up to 170 beats per minute.

Article continues after ad

“The first time Maika Monroe saw Nicolas Cage as Longlegs was in the following scene,” it reads. “What you’re about to hear is Maika’s actual heartbeat.”

The clip shows Cage’s white hair, his face covered by a clapperboard, before cutting to Monroe’s character, FBI agent Lee Harker, standing in a hallway.

Article continues after ad

When she enters the room and takes a seat, Longlegs whimpers in excitement. In the background, you can hear her heartbeat increase rapidly.

The teaser reveals that her resting heart rate was 76 bpm, well within the average 60 to 100 bpm range.

It finishes with a quote from Monroe that reads, “When I walked in and saw Nicolas Cage for the first time as Longlegs, it was a visceral experience I’ll never forget.”

Article continues after ad

Neon maintains the mystery by blocking out Cage’s face, saving the surprise for the theater.

It’s yet another move that’s left horror movie fans hailing Longlegs’ promo campaign, with one writing, “Whoever does the marketing for this film deserves an award, simply god tier.”

Another said, “The hype and marketing around Longlegs is so insane. This film will become a cult classic among the horror genre.”

“This has been some of the best marketing I’ve seen in years,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “Genius move by Perkins, not letting her see him until they shoot the scene.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Longlegs arrives in cinemas on July 12. Check out our Longlegs review for more.

While you wait, why not also take a look at the other new movies coming out this month, as well as the films arriving on streaming? And if it’s horror you’re interested in, here’s everything you need to know about Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and 28 Years Later.