In the realm of true crime, no topic is more synonymous than that of serial killers. If you’re looking to explore the darkest facet of humanity, here are 10 of the best serial killer documentaries and where to stream them.

As Mindhunter fans will know, the term “serial killer” was first coined by former FBI agent Robert Ressler in the 1970s to describe individuals who commit multiple murders with a cooling-off period in between each crime.

This era was marked by a heightened awareness of these heinous crimes, notably exemplified by notorious figures such as Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, the Son of Sam, and Jeffrey Dahmer.

Article continues after ad

Controversial though it may be, serial killers and the complex psychology of these individuals have garnered an enduring fascination from the public, leading to a plethora of documentaries over the years.

10 best serial killer documentaries

Below, you’ll find our list of the 10 best serial killer documentaries and where to watch them.

Article continues after ad

Though the subgenre has become somewhat saturated, there are still plenty of excellent entries that offer compelling and insightful examinations of infamous cases and the individuals behind them.

10. The Ripper (2020)

Decades after Jack the Ripper, a killer named the Yorkshire Ripper terrorized women in the UK. Between 1975 and 1980, he murdered 13 women and attempted to kill more, targeting sex workers in Northern England’s red-light districts. As we see time and again – and as is explored in the docuseries – the perpetrator, in this case Peter Sutcliffe, was able to get away with his crimes for so long in part due to prejudices held by society and law enforcement at the time. So while the case has been explored numerous times, The Ripper gives further context to one of the UK’s worst serial killers in modern history.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Netflix

9. Fred West: The Glasgow Girls (2023)

As one of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, there are numerous documentaries about the case of Fred and Rose West. But The Glasgow Girls, released in 2023, explores the untold story of the years the patriarch spent living in Glasgow in the early 60s, and his first three victims: his ex-wife Rena Costello; her daughter Charmaine; and her friend Anne McFall. It’s a heartbreaking but important watch, one that highlights how the so-called House of Horrors monster came to be before meeting his wife and partner in crime.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: NowTV via ExpressVPN

Article continues after ad

8. Conversations With A Killer (2019-2022)

We’re cheating with this entry, as Conversations With a Killer technically involves three true crime series: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes; The John Wayne Gacy Tapes; and The Ted Bundy Tapes. But as a collection, all three are worth a watch if you’re interested in understanding the psychology behind three of America’s worst serial killers, while hearing the lies, explanations, and confessions they made following their incarcerations.

Where to stream: Netflix

7. Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer (2020)

As the most infamous serial killer in US history, there have been plenty of Ted Bundy documentaries over the years – but Falling For a Killer tells the story through a different lens, reframing it with a female perspective. As well as exploring Bundy’s long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter, Molly, the docuseries contextualizes it in the frame of the rising feminist movement of the time.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Prime Video

Article continues after ad

6. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021)

If you’re a true crime enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard of Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker, a serial killer and sex offender who murdered at least 13 people in 1984 in LA before his arrest the following year. This gripping docuseries delves into Ramirez’s reign of terror through interviews with investigators, survivors, and journalists, offering a haunting glimpse into the mind of a psychopath and the relentless pursuit of justice. With its intense storytelling and archival footage, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is well worth a watch.

Where to stream: Netflix

Article continues after ad

5. Tales Of The Grim Sleeper (2014)

Though the Grim Sleeper sounds like a horror movie villain, it’s actually the chilling nickname given to a serial killer who terrorized South Central Los Angeles for nearly 25 years. As well as examining Lonnie David Franklin Jr.’s crimes, filmmaker Nick Broomfield gives voice to the victims and their families, while highlighting issues of racial discrimination and neglect from the American authorities. It’s a compelling, poignant, and sinister watch, one that adds to Broomfield’s reputation as one of the most important documentary makers on the circuit.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: On-demand

4. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (2020)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is an excellent entry to the genre, intertwining the personal journey of the late true crime writer Michelle McNamara with the chilling investigation into the notorious Golden State Killer. With a captivating blend of investigative journalism and intimate storytelling, the series explores McNamara’s relentless quest to unmask the elusive serial predator, whose reign of terror spanned decades, while serving as a tribute to the author’s determination.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Max

3. Cropsey (2009)

Directed by Joshua Zeman and Barbara Brancaccio, Cropsey is the wild card on this list, as the central perpetrator morphs from the titular boogeyman figure to a suspected serial killer. Long told to spook children on Staten Island, according to local lore, Cropsey was an escaped patient from a nearby abandoned mental institution who would snatch children off the streets. But what started as a childhood tale turned disturbingly real when children actually began to go missing in the 1980s. This documentary traces the story of Andre Rand, a real-life figure who became the prime suspect and embodiment of the Cropsey legend, as the filmmakers attempt to unravel the blurred line between myth and reality.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: On-demand

2. The Jinx (2015)

Nothing can prepare you for The Jinx, about New York real estate heir and suspected serial killer Robert Durst. The best serial killer documentaries are those that break new ground, and what better approach than by sitting down with the man at the center of the case? Durst appears, voluntarily, for a series of candid interviews about his life and the allegations against him, allowing viewers to witness the unfolding of the investigation. Alongside its unprecedented access, what sets The Jinx apart are its unexpected twists, culminating in a jaw-dropping finale that completely altered the true crime genre.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Max

1. Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer (2003)

Broomfield’s poignant 2003 documentary film about Aileen Wuornos, America’s most infamous female serial killer, easily bags the first spot on this list. A follow-up to his Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer, the film centers on Wuornos’ complex psyche, her troubled past, and the traumatic experiences that shaped her into the killer she became. As well as speaking to those close to the case, Broomfield speaks to Aileen in her final interview, gaining insight into her mental state ahead of her execution. This haunting portrayal challenges viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about empathy, justice, and the human condition, lingering long after the credits roll.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Doc Club via Amazon Prime

Most of these documentaries are available to buy or rent digitally via Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here. For more true crime, check out all of the new docs heading to streaming this month.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.