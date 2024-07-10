Longlegs is making people cry because Nicolas Cage is so scary

Longlegs is shaping up to be one of the best horror movies of 2024, as Nicolas Cage’s presence alone is enough to reduce audiences to tears.

2024 has been a mixed bag for horror movies as releases like Imaginary and Immaculate left some fans disappointed in the genre.

However, Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs is gearing up to be one of the best scary movies of the year as it currently sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s so terrifying that even the main actress’s heart rate reached a dangerous level while watching it.

One of the biggest reasons people are afraid to watch this film is Nicolas Cage’s role. In fact, Perkins told LADbible that someone in an early screening cried because of Cage’s performance.

“I guess somebody cried in in Santa Monica last month,” Perkins said. “But I feel it was because she looked into Nicolas Cage’s eyes at a certain point and she couldn’t handle it. And that’s what made her cry.”

The director continued, “So, Nick made her cry. I didn’t make anybody cry. I’m not trying to make people cry. Imagine if that was my intention? So yeah, apparently someone wept a little bit. Which is fine.”

While Cage has played villainous characters in the past, Perkins’ horror outing could be the most terrifying yet thanks to his over-the-top take on bloodthirsty killers.

Longlegs follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she tries to hunt down the elusive serial killer known only as Longlegs (Cage).

However, the investigation takes a more sinister turn when Lee discovers she has a personal connection to the killer and must use her knowledge to stop him before he kills again.

In our four-star review, we referred to Longlegs as a “chilling, atmospheric thriller that is a worthy contribution to the genre,” and this audience reaction proves it’s more than worth the hype.

Longlegs arrives in cinemas on July 12.