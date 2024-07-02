Nicolas Cage’s new horror movie with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score drops horrifying final trailer

Another day, another reason to believe Longlegs might just be one of the most-anticipated movies of the year.

As we approach the release date of Nicolas Cage’s new horror movie, the marketing continues to kill it. With a Zodiac Killer-style aesthetic and heavy influence from Silence of the Lambs, Longlegs truly looks like a horror lover’s dream, and the latest trailer only further proves it.

Released on July 1, the final trailer gives a clearer idea of what the new movie is actually about, but it doesn’t make it any less scary.

In the trailer, we get a closer look at Maika Monroe’s FBI agent Lee Harker. As she embarks on a case surrounding the murders of a rampaging serial killer, she finds out he’s been sending letters alongside his crimes, all signed with his moniker, “Longlegs.” (You can watch the trailer for yourself below.)

The horrific fast cuts and hints of unfiltered bloodshed are nothing compared to the new looks we get at Cage’s fictional killer. Although he’s not shown outright, the sound of his hauntingly delicate voice are enough to make anyone’s toes curl.

Although many were already completely sold on the 2024 horror movie, the trailer has only added to the suspense.

“Neon better win something for the marketing of this film. I’ve seen it and the trailers are making me want to watch it again and again lol,” said one comment on X.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited for a horror film,” said another.

A third wrote: “This trailer is trailering so hard oh my goodness.”

“This has got to be the most hyped up horror in the last 20 years,” said another.

The trailer is just one of the many unbelievable marketing tactics pulled for Longlegs, with real-life phone numbers that lead to haunting messages and insanely creepy teasers all paving the way for what might just be the scariest film of the year.

At the time of writing, early reviews have put Longlegs at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official synopsis is as follows: “In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”

If you’re looking to catch Cage in his scariest role to date, there’s a way you can access Longlegs early. Otherwise, you can see it in theaters from July 12, 2024.

For more, check out the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video and the best Neon horror movies to watch before Longlegs. You can also check out our MaXXXine review, for more scares.