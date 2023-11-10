Loki Season 2 finale ending explained

As Loki Season 2 just premiered its finale episode, a lot of fans are wondering what the epic finale means for the MCU.

After watching Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and the TVA crew struggle to save the multiverse for six episodes, Loki Season 2 has come to an end.

In our review of the final episode of Season 2, we remarked that this season finale was one of the most satisfying endings for any Marvel show.

But, what exactly happened in the season finale and where did our favorite characters end up? Keep reading to find out! Warning: massive spoilers for Loki Season 2 Episode 6!

Loki Season 2 finale explained

The final episode of Loki Season 2 was jammed back with action as Loki now has the ability to control his time slipping and he used it to try to fix the Temporal Loom, which took him centuries to do.

But, all of his plans were for nothing as there was no way to stop the Loom from exploding, so Loki decided to make the ultimate sacrifice and take up the mantle of He Who Remains.

Loki destroys the Temporal Loom and takes it place by merging the branches together into a multiverse tree, thus giving Sylvie, Mobius, and the TVA the free will to go whenever and wherever they want.

This move shed Loki’s former title of the God of Mischief and cemented him as the God of Stories, which is something we predicted would happen.

Ravonna Renslayer is brought up for a few moments towards the end of the finale as she’s shown to be stuck at the end of time with the cloud guardian we saw in Season 1.

B-15 and Casey are still at the TVA, but are trying to use it as a force for good as they’re following Loki’s footsteps and embracing the multiverse tree instead of the former Sacred Timeline, so no more branches will be needlessly pruned.

Mobius decides to leave the TVA and explore his multiverse lives, which brings his character full circle as Sylvie constantly berated him for not being curious about the life he was taken from.

And Sylvie is now free to live a normal life doing whatever she wants, a fate that was previously ripped away from thanks to the TVA.

Though there’s no word on if Loki will get a Season 3, at least fans can walk away with the knowledge that their favorite characters got their happily ever afters.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-6 are now streaming on Disney Plus, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

