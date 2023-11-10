The Loki Season 2 finale may have just elevated the Disney+ show’s titular protagonist to the status of the most powerful character in the MCU. Warning: spoilers for Loki Season 2’s finale to follow.

The God of Mischief’s apparent leap to the top of the MCU’s power rankings was one of several major developments to come out of Loki Season 2’s sixth and final installment, “Glorious Purpose.” Notably, the episode also introduced a new version of the World Tree, Yggdrasil, formed out of broken branches of the timeline itself.

“Glorious Purpose” wrapped up the arcs of all its major players too, including Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Of these endings, Renslayer’s was among the most memorable, with the former TVA judge meeting her apparent demise at the jaws of Void gatekeeper, Alioth.

Loki’s Season 2 finale seemingly sets the board for the MCU Phases Five and Six as well. An exchange between Loki and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) indicates that the latter’s variants – all incarnations of Kang the Conqueror – will remain the biggest threat to the MCU for the foreseeable future. Warning – major spoilers ahead!

Is Loki now the most powerful MCU character?

Fortunately for the MCU’s costumed do-gooders, they may have an ace up their collective sleeve when it comes time to confront the multiverse’s legion of Kangs: Loki.

The villain-turned-hero received a major bump to his already formidable power levels in Loki Season 2’s final installment after using his magical abilities to fashion the revamped Yggdrasil. Loki appeared to give his life while performing this spectacular feat of horticulture, however, in the episode’s closing moments, we learn that not only did he survive, but he now “rules” over the World Tree.

The upshot of this is that Loki is quite possibly one of the most powerful characters in the MCU as it stands today. Admittedly, the full extent of Loki’s newfound power isn’t explicitly shown on screen, however, “Glorious Purpose” strongly implies he’s effectively an omnipotent being. The guy literally remade the multiverse with his bare hands, so it’s reasonable to assume (but not yet confirmed by Marvel Studios) that he can alter it as he sees fit going forward.

Should this indeed be the case, it would put Loki on the same level as cosmic beings such as the Celestials and Eternity, who can create universes or grant any wish, respectively. It also puts Loki on a level playing field (or better) with Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, who can also warp reality, and other established MCU heavy-hitters like Kang and Thanos, who can’t (at least, not natively).

When will Loki appear in the MCU next?

Fans will have to wait until Loki’s next MCU appearance to find out just how powerful he really is – although there’s currently no word when exactly he’ll return. Tom Hiddleston isn’t officially attached to any upcoming MCU projects at this stage, which puts a question mark on Loki showing up again… ever.

That said, producer Loki Season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright recently indicated he’s keen to lure Hiddleston back for a third batch of Loki episodes. “Loki has been in the universe for 12 years,” Wright said. “And I would love to have another 12-year run with Tom where we get to tell more stories.”

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

