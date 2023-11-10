Is Loki now the God of Stories in the MCU?

The Loki Season 2 finale brings a sense of closure to the God of Mischief in the MCU – but does it leave him as the new God of Stories? Here’s what you should know.

Loki capped off its second season in glorious, emotional style. In our five-star review of Episode 6, we said it “delivered a grand finale that gave fans a solid ending for the characters they’ve come to know and love… [it’s] one of the most epic and satisfying endings for any Marvel show.”

After learning to control his time-slipping abilities, the finale sees Loki hopping back and forward in time for literally centuries to figure out how to save the TVA. When he thinks he’s finally cracked it, the Temporal Loom combusts anyway as can’t scale its capacity for infinite timelines.

By the end, he finally figures out his glorious purpose – and it’s one that requires an immense sacrifice for all time. So, is Loki our new God of Stories? Spoiler warning.

Is Loki the God of Stories after Season 2?

Yes, Loki has taken on his new role (and sacrifice) as the MCU’s version of the God of Stories.

After failing to scale the Temporal Loom to fit in all of the timelines (they duplicate infinitely, so there’s no way it’ll ever be able to contain every branch), Loki is given two options by He Who Remains: he can kill Sylvie before she murders him, thereby preventing the chaos of Season 2 and saving the Sacred Timeline and its existing branches; or he can destroy the loom and free every timeline, in turn guaranteeing multiversal war.

Loki decides on a third option, one that it’s a true burden but also his glorious purpose: he uses his powers to shatter the loom, gathers all of the dying branches, revitalizes them with his magic, and sits on a new throne at the center of existence, surrounded by countless universes in the shape of Yggdrasil, the MCU’s multiverse tree.

This comes after what he believed would be his final conversation with Sylvie, who implores him to give people “the chance” to survive whatever will happen. When he returns to the TVA, he walks down to the gangway before Victor Timely suits up and tells Sylvie and Mobius: “I know what I want… I know what kind of god I need to be, for you… for all of us.”

As he walks towards the end of the gangway, the temporal radiation causes Loki’s clothes to tatter and shed – and his attire transforms into a wafting cape, complete with his horned helmet. Everything he’s done in his past, all of his misdeeds, are behind him. He’s still a god, he looks the same, but mischief is no longer his purpose – it’s being the anchor of the multiverse.

Reacting to the ending, one user tweeted: “As Loki realizes he must sacrifice himself in order to protect the timelines & the people he loves, he unlocks his ‘Glorious Purpose’ – the God of Stories. This was such a POWERFUL way to close the finale, well done.”

“Loki: God of Stories! That’s a superhero transformation if I ever did see one,” a second wrote. “Loki finally finding his glorious purpose and fulfilling his role as the God of Stories has to be an all-time MCU moment it’s perfect,” a third tweeted.

God of Stories in the Marvel comics explained

In the Marvel comics, specifically the Agent of Asgard arc, Loki wishes to make amends for his past and rewrite his own legacy. Some believe his fate as a villain is canonically unavoidable, but he wants to defy the odds and change his destiny.

So, by obtaining the ability to travel through time and different multiverses, as well as being capable of freezing time (as seen in Loki’s conversation with He Who Remains), he became the master of not just his own story, but everyone else’s.

As one Redditor theorized, “the God of Stories Loki of the comics is very mystical in nature. He breaks the fourth wall, talks to Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, rewrites his own future, very easily rewrites the multiverse, and is even capable of stopping Ragnarok.

“The comic version of the God of Stories is a little too mystical for the sci-fi-heavy world of the Loki series and too overpowered for the greater MCU. I think the MCU version of the God of Stories will time travel at will to directly affect and change the events of the past, present, and future. This will make him extremely powerful and useful against multiversal threats but not so overpowered that no writer can use him.”

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

