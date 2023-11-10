Loki Season 2 finale: What happened to Renslayer?

The Loki Season 2 finale, “Glorious Purpose,” just revealed the fates of all the Disney+ show’s major characters, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer.

Renslayer first appeared in Loki Season 1, which establishes her as one of the Time Variance Authority’s most respected judges. She serves as foil for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) throughout the remainder of the season, although she ultimately leaves the TVA to pursue her own agenda.

Renslayer’s next Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance is in Loki Season 2, in which she travels to the 1800s to ally herself with Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), a variant of the TVA’s creator, He Who Remains. Timely winds up betraying Renslayer, and she later learns that He Who Remains was similarly disloyal to her in the past – wiping her memories of helping him found the TVA rather than share power.

This revelation spurs Renslayer to make a play for control of the TVA, alongside embittered AI construct Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). Their attempted coup fails, however, and the last time we see Renslayer prior to the finale, in Episode 4, “Heart of the TVA,” she’s pruned by Brad Wolfe / Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal).

What happened to Renslayer in the Loki Season 2 finale?

While MCU fans would be forgiven for thinking this was the end of Renslayer’s story, she makes a brief appearance in the Loki Season 2 finale. Here, we see Renslayer regain consciousness in the Void – the desolate realm at the end of time that all pruned individuals are transported to.

Renslayer doesn’t have long to get her bearings, though, as the Void’s gatekeeper, the ravenous entity Alioth, soon appears. Renslayer’s initial response is to inch away from Alioth, however, she ultimately realizes that there’s no escaping the creature, and faces her impending demise with grim resolve.

In a final, ironic twist, the Loki Season 2 finale also reveals that the Void is actually the ruins of the TVA, following its collapse at some distant point in the MCU’s timeline. Given that Renslayer spent most of Loki’s two-season run trying to gain control of the TVA, it’s only fitting that she should meet her apparent end among its wreckage.

That said, it’s worth noting that while “Glorious Purpose” strongly implies that Alioth kills Renslayer, we don’t actually see this happen on-screen. As such, whether she actually dies remains open for debate.

What else happens in the Loki Season 2 finale?

Renslayer’s supposed death isn’t the Loki Season 2 finale’s only big outcome. Other notable developments likely to have repercussions for the wider MCU include Loki forming a new World Tree from branches of the timeline, which the God of Mischief now presides over.

“Glorious Purpose” reframes the purpose of the TVA, as well. Whereas before, the organization’s purpose was to protect the Sacred Timeline, its mission now at least partly involves keeping tabs on the Kang variants at large throughout the multiverse.

Exactly how this will impact future MCU movies and TV shows is unclear, although it seems to support a rumor regarding the TVA’s alleged role in Deadpool 3.

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

