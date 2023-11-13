Why Loki Season 2 finale doesn’t have a post-credits scene

Loki Season 2 had a tear-jerking ending that’s been lauded by fans – but no post-credits scene, bucking expectations in the MCU. Here’s why it doesn’t have nor need one.

The finale of the second (and possibly final) season was a yo-yo through time, with Loki doing everything in his power to fix the Temporal Loom and save the TVA from all-out destruction.

His newfound control over his time-slipping gave him an unlimited mulligan, using it over and over again whenever anything went wrong – and when he seemed to get everything right, his plan still failed. It left him with one option, and it meant embracing his worst fear “for you… for all of us.”

Fans have been recovering from the show’s emotional ending over the weekend, but some may still be curious as to why there wasn’t a post-credits scene tacked onto the end of the finale.

Loki Season 2 didn’t have a post-credits scene for a good reason

Loki Season 2 didn’t have a post-credits scene because it didn’t have anything left to tease. The finale wasn’t setting up another series or movie – it was a definitive ending for Loki’s story.

It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to say Marvel has revolutionized how people watch movies and TV; there’s now Pavlovian obedience to sit through credits to the last second to see a clip that may (or may not) show fans what’s coming next.

However, one project prior to Loki’s second season defied tradition by not having any post-credits scenes: Avengers: Endgame. Not only did that movie cap off the Infinity Saga, but it was all payoff; the world’s emotional investment in the MCU was at its peak, and they didn’t need a glorified advert to guarantee bums in seats for the next movie.

Joe Russo told USA Today: “It was never in the cards. It was called Endgame for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written… there will be a future, of course, but it’s not our responsibility.”

Loki is in a similar position. Tom Hiddleston has described the finale as a “conclusion to Season 2… it’s also a conclusion to Season 1 and Season 2. It’s also a conclusion to six films, 12 episodes, and 14 years of my life”, while head writer Eric Martin told CinemaBlend: “We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season 1, first half. Season 2, we close the book on Loki and the TVA.”

There was no call for an epilogue or any sort of nod to impending projects in the MCU (even though Deadpool 3 is rumored to include the TVA in some form) because it would have only cheapened the emotional impact of the climax. For Loki, this is a finale in the truest possible sense of the word; he’ll likely return somewhere down the line, probably in Secret Wars, but it’s fitting that the best character in the franchise has a last page – in this story, at least.

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can find out more about Season 3 here and check out our other coverage below:

